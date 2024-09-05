Indore Updates: ₹12 Lakhs Burglary Case Cracked, 1 Held; Robbers Target Finance & Loan Agents

Police caught the accused | FP Photo

₹12 Lakhs Burglary Case Cracked, 1 Held

Julwania (Madhya Pradesh): The police, on Thursday, claimed to have cracked a Rs 12 lakh burglary case, leading to the arrest of one accused with cash.

As per reports, complainant Arun Kumar Sahu, a 63-year-old resident of Julwania, said that unknown assailants barged into his house on August 28 and made away with Rs 10 lakh in cash along with gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 2 lakh.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case under sections 305(1) and 331(4) of the BNS. A specialised team, guided by SP Punit Gehlot was formed to investigate the case. Utilising both technological and physical evidence from the crime scene, the team worked diligently to identify the culprits.

As a result of their efforts, the main suspect, 19-year-old Sohil Jhaja, a resident of Toknala in Dewas district, was arrested. During the interrogation, police recovered a Pulsar motorcycle believed to have been used in the crime and Rs 75,000 in cash. Police have been continuing the investigation to locate additional suspects involved in the incident.

Robbers Target Finance & Loan Agents

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two incidents of robbery took place in Sardarpur area on Wednesday night, targeting finance company and group loan distributing agents. The incidents have created an atmosphere of panic among the citizens and the local police and crime branch team are working to apprehend the robbers.

According to reports, the first incident occurred in Narsingh Deola village, where four miscreants on two bikes robbed a finance company employee, Hariom Verma, of Rs 59,500 in cash and documents.

Similarly, a group loan employee, Pawan Badal, was robbed of Rs 62,000 in cash and documents in Amodiya village under Rajgarh police station.

The police have launched a search operation and are suspecting that both incidents may be connected to the same robber gang.

Sardarpur police station in-charge Pradeep Khanna expressed concern that despite police advice, group loan agents continue to travel alone after collecting money, making them vulnerable to such attacks. The police are working to arrest the robbers soon.