Indore: Union minister Gadkari in city today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Union minister for road transport and national highways Nitin Gadkari will take part in several functions in the city on Thursday.

According to the schedule Gadkari will reach at the city airport at 1.30 pm. He will attend the Amrit Mahotsav programme of Independence held at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya at 2 pm.

He will review the projects of National Highway Authority in a meeting with the officials of NHAI and Road Transport Department held at Hotel Marriott at 4 pm. At Labh Mandapam at Abhay Prashal he will attend the book release programme at 5 pm. A book written on former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan ‘Tai’ will be released on the occasion.

Tiranga Abhiyan will be his last programme, which will be organised at Dr Roshan Singh Bhandari Marg, New Palasia from 6.30 pm.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 09:49 AM IST