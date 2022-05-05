Indore: ​May 30 deadline for installing RWH systems in colonies, multi-stories

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

As part of its groundwater campaign, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Wednesday gave May 30 as deadline for builders to install rainwater harvesting (RWH) systems in multi-stories and colonies developed by them.

Commissioner Pratibha Pal gave this deadline at a meeting held with colonisers and builders of the city at City Bus Office.

Additional municipal commissioner Sandeep Soni, city planner Vishnu Khare, executive engineer Sunil Gupta, and others were also present at the meeting.

Pal gave detailed information regarding various methods of rainwater harvesting to increase the the ground water level in the city.

She said that it is necessary for colonisers and builders to install rain harvesting system in all the colonies/multi-stories which are being and had been constructed by them, by May 30.

“If water harvesting system is already installed in any colony/multi-storey, then the builder should ensure its maintenance from time to time,” she said.

Commissioner Pal informed the colonisers and builders about the Indore 311 app through which application can be made to IMC for installation of RWH systems.

Penalty to be imposed after June 15

In the meeting, Pal said Indore city drinks the costliest water in the country. It costs Rs 45 per cubic metre to bring Narmada water from Jalud pumping station to the city.

“As water is very expensive, it is necessary that all of us should motivate the citizens of your colonies and multi-stories to install RWH system for ‘catch the rainwater’,” she added.

For this, all of you should observe the rainwater harvesting system installed in scheme number 140 Barsana Garden and compulsorily install rainwater harvesting system in colonies and multis.

The commissioner said that as per the rules framed by the government, it is mandatory to install rainwater harvesting system in the residential and commercial buildings before June 15, otherwise, penalty will be imposed.

Additional municipal commissioner Sandeep Soni said that IMC is deepening ponds in the city and cleaning bawadis (stepwells) and wells. We will take care of runoff rainwater but citizens should act responsible and restore underground the rainwater falling onto their terraces during monsoon.

Seers urged to convince citizens to install RWH

District collector Manish Singh and municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal held a meeting with seers and urged them to convince people visiting shrines to install RWH system on their terrace. Singh said that all shrines should also install RWH systems on their premises and also educate devotees visiting religious places of need to save water. “If we don’t wake up to address the issue now, our future generations will have to face water crisis. People listen to advice given by seers so we request them to play a role in groundwater conservation issue,” Singh said.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 01:46 AM IST