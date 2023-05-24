 Indore: Unidentified people booked for pasting objectionable posters in Raoji Bazar
Indore: Unidentified people booked for pasting objectionable posters in Raoji Bazar

Police force deployed to keep vigil

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 01:04 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City police booked 8-10 unidentified people for pasting objectionable posters against Hindu organisations in the Raoji Bazar area on Tuesday.

The objectionable posters created panic in the area and a large number of Hindu organisations’ youths reached the police station demanding action against the accused.

According to the police, some accused pasted posters behind Kalalkui Masjid and even distributed the posters in the area.

"The poster has objectionable content against Hindu organisations including RSS and Bajrang Dal. We have booked the unidentified accused under Section 153 A of IPC and started investigating the matter", police said.

The cops have been checking the CCTV footage and adequate force has been deployed to control the situation.

