Bhopal: 238 colonies legalised in Madhya Pradesh capital

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday legalised 6,000 colonies on Tuesday

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Almost 50% of illegal colonies have been legalised in Narela Assembly constituency represented by state Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang. Mayor Malti Rai is resident of Narela Assembly constituency.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday legalised 6,000 colonies. Of the total 6,000 illegal colonies, 238 are located in Bhopal municipal limit. Of them, 106 colonies have been legalised in Narela Assembly constituency.

Narela Vidhan Sabha comprises zone 10,11,12,17. Sixty six colonies of zone 17 have been legalised while 30 colonies have been legalised in zone 10 and 19 colonies have been legalised in zone 11.

Govindpura Assembly constituency comprises zone 13, 14, 15, 16. Here, 65 colonies have been legalised. Huzur Vidhan Sabha comprises zone number 1,18,19 and some parts of 6. Here, 43 colonies have been legalised.

Politicians speak

MLA Rameshwar Sharma: “Colonies developed in outer areas like Neelbad have been legalised in my constituency. Now development work will be expedited. Colonies that have been legalised are mostly in outer areas.”

Bhopal municipal council chairman Kishan Suryanshi: “Building permission will now be given easily. It was main problem earleir. BMC was charging tax but it was not in position to spend money on development like repairing of sewage, roads, lighting as they were illegal colonies.”

Ward 78 corporator Mohammed Riaz (Narela seat): “Builders disappeared after laying illegal colonies, so no one paid attention. Now, development committees will be formed and then development work will be started. It will be easy to receive building permission.”