Indore: UK delegation taken aback to know many colonies generate zero waste

Indore: A seven-member delegation from United Kingdom’s DFID (Department for International Development) visited city to see works and measures it has taken for solid waste management.
The delegation members including Harpreet Arora and Vivek Mittal were taken aback by the measures taken by Indoreans to deal with solid waste. They were shocked to known that nearly 20 colonies do not generate any waste. The team visited biogas plant at Choitharam vegetable market, trenching ground and sewerage treatment plant at Kabitkhedi.
The team members had tomato soup and refreshments at trenching ground, which once had mountains of legacy waste. The team was told that a large amount of garbage collected from the city was brought to trenching ground in the past. About 15 lakh tonne of legacy waste was treated in six months and 100 acres of land was freed.
They also said that wet and dry waste is segregated at source and collected separately from door steps by IMC vehicles. They were told that many colonies have become zero waste generating colonies. Arora and Mittal hailed Indore solid waste management. “It is just because of the smart planning and perfect execution of it, Indore received cleanest city tag for three consecutive years,” they added.
