Indore: UK delegation taken aback to know many colonies generate zero waste

Indore: A seven-member delegation from United Kingdom’s DFID (Department for International Development) visited city to see works and measures it has taken for solid waste management.

The delegation members including Harpreet Arora and Vivek Mittal were taken aback by the measures taken by Indoreans to deal with solid waste. They were shocked to known that nearly 20 colonies do not generate any waste. The team visited biogas plant at Choitharam vegetable market, trenching ground and sewerage treatment plant at Kabitkhedi.