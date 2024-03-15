Indore: Two Youths Dupe Another As ‘Cops’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tukoganj police have arrested a youth who was making illegal extortion by posing as a policeman of the women police station. The accused had taken Rs 10k from the victim by threatening to implicate him in a case. According to TI Jitendrasingh Yadav, Sanju Panaula, resident of Pancham Ki Phail, lodged the complaint.

On Tuesday afternoon, two youths Manoj Parmar and arrested accused Sanyog Gupta reached Sanju's house.They introduced themselves as policemen from women police station and interrogated him. The accused had a purse with a police logo printed on it. A walkie-talkie on which Madhya Pradesh Police was written was also shown to the victim. Both of them told Sanju that he had married Yashika by lying to her. Her mother has complained to the police.

They asked Sanju and Yashika to come with them at the police station. They brought them at the police station in an e-rickshaw. Later they sent Yashika home and demanded a bribe of Rs 40k from Sanju. Sanju gave Rs 3k online. He also borrowed Rs 5k from his elder sister Sonia and Rs 2k from his younger sister Reena and gave them the amount. He told them that he would pay the remaining amount by Wednesday evening.

On Wednesday as soon as Sanyog went to take the money at night, Sanju became suspicious of him. Sanju quizzed Sanyog which made him nervous and tried to flee the spot making an excuse. But Sanju caught him. According to the police, Sanyog is a BBA student of APJ Abdul Kalam University. Manoj Parmar is also a faculty in this university. Sanju had a love marriage with Yashika Jain. Manoj had come to know about this. He conspired to extort money and threatened Sanju.