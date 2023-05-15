Indore: Two new aerobridges inaugurated at Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar airport

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two new aerobridges were inaugurated at Indore's at Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport on Monday, taking the total number of such bridges to five.

Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani inaugurated the two new aerobridges, costing Rs 9 crore.

MP Lalwani informed that efforts are on to modernize Indore airport. Two new aerobridges have been built for the convenience of passengers. Construction of these aerobridges will save time.

Airport officials along with airport director and airlines representatives were also present on the occasion.