Indore: Two Mobile Snatchers Arrested After Video Goes Viral

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police arrested the accused who snatched purse and mobile of a woman a few days ago under Rajendra Nagar Police Sation. Police said that complainant Kalpana Upadhyay of Treasure Vihar Colony reported that on July 2 at around 1:30 pm, she along with her son was returning home after visiting Amitesh Nagar Gurdwara.

Suddenly an unknown person came from behind near Sakkar Palace and snatched the bag from her and ran away.

The accused was identified as Shahrukh who was arrested by police.

What Happened?

Notably, two miscreants on a motorcycle snatched a mobile phone from a girl walking on the busy MG Road in full public view on Friday.

The girl was walking to reach her office when the two miscreants came from the rear and snatched her mobile phone, while she was talking over it. As the miscreants attempted to snatch the phone away from her, she latched on to it. However, the miscreants managed to grab the phone and fled, while the girl fell on the road and received injuries.

The entire incident was captured on the CCTVs installed at a jewellery showroom near the spot.

