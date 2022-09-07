Indore: Two arrested with six mobile phones

Representative Picture |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were arrested by the Vijay Nagar police and 6 mobile phones were recovered from them, the police said on Tuesday. They had allegedly snatched the mobile phones from people. The accused are being questioned about other such incidents and other people involved in the crime.

Vijay Nagar police station-in-charge Ravindra Singh Gurjar said that, acting on a tip, the police arrested two persons, named Sabharam and Avdhesh, residents of Pardeshipura area of the city, from the Bhamori Plaza area. They confessed to snatching mobile phones from people in the city. Following leads given by the accused, the police have recovered six mobile phones from them. Two of the mobile phones were snatched by the accused from the Vijay Nagar area. The police are trying to identify the owners of the other mobile phones.

The accused were produced before the court which sent them to police remand for two days. The accused are being questioned further and their criminal records are being looked into.

