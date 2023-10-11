Indore: Tulsi Nagar To Be Provided All Types Of Facilities, Says Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tulsi Nagar residents are hopeful of regularisation of their colony after assembly elections are over as the district administration has given NOC of 537 plots in the colony to Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC).

“After regularisation of the plots, the stalled development works of Tulsi Nagar will gain momentum and all the infrastructure development works including construction of drainage line, roads of the colony will be completed in the next one year,” said the residents quoting Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav as saying.

Bhargav held an interaction with the residents of Tulsi Nagar on the Saraswati temple premises on Tuesday.

While assuring the residents of Tulsi Nagar, the Mayor reportedly said that the IMC is always ready to resolve their basic problems and whatever delay has happened till now in resolving their demands, will also be resolved in the near future.

“Tulsi Nagar will be provided the benefit of all constitutional facilities,” he added.

Local MLA Mahendra Hardia assured the residents that the problem coming in the way of regularisation of the remaining plots of Tulsi Nagar due to the Ceiling Act will soon be resolved in coordination with the Chief Minister and state government officials.

Mayor-in-Council member Rajesh Udawat, local corporator Sangeeta Mahesh Joshi, BJP leader Mahesh Joshi and a large number of residents of the colony were present on the occasion.

