 Indore: Tribal Woman Abducted, Raped Repeatedly
Two of the accused belong to the tribal community.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, August 03, 2023, 07:37 PM IST
Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old tribal woman was abducted and repeatedly raped in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident has been reported under Kishanganj police station limits in the district and the police registered a case into the matter following the complaint of the victim on Wednesday.

Indore Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Mehta said, "A tribal woman was abducted and repeatedly raped by three different accused under Kishanganj police station limits in the district. The accused were repeatedly raping the woman since February this year."

2 Accused Belong To Tribal Community

"Two of the accused belong to the tribal community. The police registered a case against all the three accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 365, 376, 376 (2)n, 376 D, 506, 34 and relevant sections of SC-ST act into the matter and started a search to nab the accused," he added.

According to the police, two of the accused Ranjit and Gulab Singh had abducted the victim and raped her while one more accused Ram Singh was involved in the crime.

