 Indore: Trees And Plants Obstructing Entry To Metro Stations To Be Transplanted  
The additional managing director of MPMRCL Harshika Singh on Wednesday inspected the metro corridor from Radisson to ISBT MR-10.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, July 06, 2023, 02:25 PM IST
article-image
Indore: Trees And Plants Obstructing Entry To Metro Stations To Be Transplanted   | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Trees and plants obstructing entry/exit points of Metro Stations from Radisson Square to ISBT Bus Stand will be transplanted.

The additional managing director of MPMRCL Harshika Singh who is also the municipal commissioner on Wednesday inspected the metro corridor from Radisson to ISBT MR-10.

She also took a meeting of concerned officials. She also inspected the under-construction metro station, as well as the metro depot being constructed near Gandhi Nagar and gave the necessary guidelines.

Singh directed the officials of the corporation to rebuild the rotaries and landscaping that had been removed from various intersections during the construction work of the project. 

Singh also instructed officials to review the proposed drawing of Vijay Nagar station with the IMC and also seek IMC approval for transplanting trees. Directions were given to take the necessary approval from the IMC for land to be used for the construction of entry/exit at the Bapat Square, Vijay Nagar, Heera Nagar and Chandra Gupta Maurya Square stations. 

During the review, instructions were passed regarding the progress report of the metro depot construction work and the trial run of the metro rail.

