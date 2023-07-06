 MP: Amarnath Special Train To Start From Jabalpur On July 10
The weekly train will run every Monday from July 10 to July 31.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 06, 2023, 12:37 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a good news for Amarnath pilgrims, the Indian Railways has decided to start a special train from Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur to Udhampur in Jammu from July 10 onwards. From Udhampur, the pilgrims can take a bus or a cab to Baltal or Pahalgam-- nearest spot to Amarnath.

The weekly train will run every Monday from July 10 to July 31. The special train will have 24 coaches and will run from Jabalpur to Udhampur via Jammu Tawi to complete the journey within 25 hours.

Read Also
Shameful! Dalit Youths Gagged With Faeces, Garlanded With Shoes & Paraded In MP's Shivpuri
article-image

