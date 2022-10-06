Indore: Transport association says; ‘Give relief from Vehicle Location Tracking System installation till this December’

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Prime Route Bus Owners’ Association and Indore Truck Operators’ and Transport Association have appealed to the government to provide them relief from installing a mandatory Vehicle Location Tracking System (VLT) till December. The association members said the control-room for monitoring the passenger transport vehicle had not been prepared and it was still in the trial phase.

“Additional transport commissioner Dilip Tomar said in a press release that the control-room for monitoring the location of vehicles was running in the trial phase and it would be functional by November. However, the transport officers of all the 52 districts in the state are forcing the vehicle owners to get the system installed to get a fitness certificate,” president of ITOTA CL Mukati said.

Meanwhile, president of the Prime Route Bus Owners’ Association Govind Sharma said the government had been calling more companies to install the system in vehicles as the existing four companies are demanding a much higher price to install the system.

“The officials have accepted that the government has called a few more companies to get the price of the VLT system installation lowered to Rs 5,000. But the RTO officials are not giving the fitness certificate to buses and other passenger transport vehicles to get the system installed first,” Sharma said.

Presidents of both the associations appealed to the government to provide them relief from installing the system by December and direct the officials to give them the fitness certificate with it, as well.

4,500 new vehicles sold on Dussehra

The festival of victory of good over evil, Dussehra, has brought a boom for automobile dealers as over 4,500 vehicles were sold on Wednesday.

President of the Indore Automobile Association Praveen Patel informed the media that the over-4,500 vehicles sold included 1,500 four-wheelers and 3,000 two-wheelers.

Vehicles from the range of Rs 70,000 to Rs 2.5 crore were sold on the day and, after a lull of two years due to the Covid pandemic, automobile dealers are expecting a good response this festive season.