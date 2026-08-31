Indore Traders Protest, Block Roads After IMC Removes Encroachment Outside Shops In Ranipura

Indore’s Ranipura Traders Protest As Civic Body Removes Encroachments Outside 60-70 Shops | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A commotion broke out in Indore’s Ranipura area on Monday after shopkeepers protested against an encroachment drive carried out by the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC). Some traders also attempted to block the road before police intervened and restored traffic movement.

The IMC removal team, accompanied by police personnel from three police stations, reached Ranipura to clear temporary structures obstructing the road and footpaths.

The operation proceeded from Ranipura towards Sanjay Setu Bridge.

During the drive, civic officials removed temporary partitions and raised platforms, locally known as otlas, constructed outside around 60 to 70 shops. Around eight to 10 kiosks placed on the footpath were also removed.

Shopkeepers initially objected to the action, but the situation escalated as the drive progressed. A heated exchange reportedly took place between removal officer Bablu Kalyane and some traders.

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Following the argument, shopkeepers attempted to shut their establishments and block Ranipura Road. Police personnel deployed at the spot intervened and cleared the road.

Building Officer Ankesh Birthariya said Ranipura is located in a busy part of the city and witnesses heavy traffic, particularly during peak hours.

He said the drive was conducted on the instructions of the Municipal Commissioner and Police Commissioner.

According to Birthariya, the civic body had made several public announcements before launching the operation.

Shopkeepers had also been personally advised to remove temporary structures and avoid displaying or storing goods outside their establishments.

He said partitions and platforms erected for keeping goods outside shops were occupying portions of the road and footpath, leading to congestion. Since the structures were temporary, individual formal notices were not required before their removal, he added.

The civic body again warned traders through public announcements against rebuilding temporary structures or keeping goods on roads and footpaths, saying further action would be taken in case of violations.

Police personnel from Tukoganj, Central Kotwali and MG Road police stations were deployed during the drive to maintain law and order.