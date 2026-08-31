Indore’s 60-Year-Old Powerhouse: How Pologround Substation Fuelled City’s Transformation | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sixty years ago, when Indore was still known more for its textile mills than its modern skyline, a landmark in the city’s power history quietly took shape. On Aug 30, 1966, the 132 kV Pologround (Chambal) Extra High Tension (EHT) Substation was commissioned, laying an important foundation for the city’s industrial and urban growth.

Today, as the substation completes 60 years of uninterrupted service, it stands not merely as an ageing piece of infrastructure, but as a living symbol of Malwa’s transformation.

At the time of its commissioning, Indore was popularly called the “Manchester of India”, driven by its thriving textile industry. The new substation helped provide reliable electricity to textile mills, industries and residential areas.

As Indore gradually diversified into manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, IT, education, healthcare and services, the substation evolved alongside the city.

Among Madhya Pradesh’s oldest EHT installations, Pologround (Chambal) is considered the second-oldest EHT substation in the Malwa region and the fifth-oldest in the state. It began with just one 10 MVA power transformer and two outgoing 33 kV feeders.

Today, it has three power transformers with a combined capacity of 176 MVA and 16 operational 33 kV feeders, serving multiple load centres across Indore.

Its history is also tied to an extraordinary piece of equipment. The first 10 MVA transformer, manufactured by Hitachi, Japan, weighed nearly 25 tonnes.

Ordered after project approval in 1962, it travelled by sea to Bombay (now Mumbai) before being transported by road to Indore. It became the foundation of the city’s EHT transmission network when the substation was energised in 1966.

The word “Chambal” in its name has its own story. In its formative years, the electricity supplied through the substation originated from the Gandhi Sagar Hydroelectric Project, drawing from the Chambal River basin. Similar naming conventions were followed for early 132 kV substations in Ujjain and Bhopal.

Six decades have also brought sweeping modernisation. Conventional electromechanical protection has given way to numerical relays, digital metering, advanced control systems, upgraded communication facilities and SCADA-based real-time monitoring.

MP Transco has converted crossing 33 kV overhead networks within the premises into underground cables, while thermovision scanning, condition monitoring, predictive maintenance and periodic equipment testing have strengthened safety and reliability.

Energy Minister Pradyumn Singh Tomar said the substation has been integral to Indore’s development, providing the energy backbone for industrial growth, economic activity and urban expansion.

MP Transco Managing Director Sunil Tiwari credited generations of engineers and technical personnel for sustaining the installation and said continued modernisation and preventive maintenance would keep it ready for future energy demands.

From a city of textile mills to one of Madhya Pradesh’s largest power-consuming urban centres, Indore has changed dramatically. Through it all, Polo Ground (Chambal) has remained largely out of sight—but indispensable.

As Indore moves toward smart infrastructure, electric mobility and sustainable growth, this 60-year-old transmission landmark continues to power not just the city, but its journey into the future.