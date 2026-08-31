Woman Health Officer Allegedly Raped By Colleague At Knifepoint Inside Health Centre In Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old woman health officer was allegedly raped by her colleague at a community health centre in the Khudel police station area and threatened with death along with her family, police said.

The suspect, identified as Sohel, is a health officer at the same community health centre where the woman works. The alleged incident took place on Saturday.

According to the complainant, Sohel had allegedly been pressuring her for several days and threatening to harm her and her family.

The woman told police that she reached the health centre on Saturday morning. Sohel allegedly asked her to accompany him to the upper floor for a visit, but she initially refused.

The suspect allegedly told her that they had been working together for several years and questioned why she did not trust him. He also allegedly threatened to complain about her to senior officials, following which she went upstairs with him.

According to the complaint, Sohel locked the room from inside after they reached the upper floor. He allegedly covered the woman's mouth, pushed her to the ground and placed a knife against her neck.

The woman alleged that he then raped her and threatened to kill her and later her family if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

After the alleged assault, Sohel left the centre. Based on her complaint, police registered a case against Sohel under relevant sections of the BNS and began a search for him. Further investigation is underway.