Indore To Start Imposing Fines For Wasting Water Amid Below Average Rainfall; Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Inspects Neighbourhoods, Warns Residents

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) is gearing up to take strict action against water misuse amid below average rainfall in the city. Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav visited several neighbourhoods on Monday morning and urged residents to avoid wasting water and use only the required quantity. Bhargav announced that the civic body will first conduct an awareness campaign over the next few days, after which penalties will be imposed on violators

During his visit, the city Mayor interacted with residents and explained the importance of conserving water. He said water conservation was not merely a responsibility but an urgent necessity, stressing that every drop must be saved for future generations.

The Mayor directed Municipal Corporation officials to spread awareness about water conservation across residential areas and public spaces. He made it clear that residents would be given time to change their habits before the civic body began imposing fines under the prescribed rules.

पानी बचाना सिर्फ हमारी जिम्मेदारी नहीं, आज की सबसे बड़ी जरूरत भी है। आज सुबह विभिन्न कॉलोनियों का दौरा कर रहवासियों से संवाद किया और पानी का अपव्यय रोकने, जरूरत के अनुसार ही जल का उपयोग करने की अपील की। आने वाले कुछ दिनों तक नगर निगम की टीम लोगों को जल संरक्षण के प्रति जागरूक करेगी। इसके बाद भी पानी का दुरुपयोग करते हुए पाए जाने पर नियमानुसार चालानी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। आइए, पानी की हर बूंद का महत्व समझें और आने वाली पीढ़ियों के लिए इस अनमोल संसाधन को सुरक्षित रखें। — Pushyamitra Bhargav (@advpushyamitra) October 26, 2026

Bhargav also advised residents to reuse wastewater discharged from reverse osmosis (RO) systems instead of allowing it to flow into drains.

He suggested that RO wastewater could be used for activities such as washing vehicles, cleaning and watering suitable plants, wherever appropriate. Reusing this water would help reduce unnecessary consumption of potable water and ensure better utilisation of available resources.

The Mayor urged households to adopt simple water-saving measures in their daily routines and avoid unnecessary wastage.

Monitoring Campaign To Continue Until Diwali

The Mayor instructed an NGO team to prepare an action plan and conduct regular monitoring until Diwali. The team will focus on raising awareness and encouraging residents to follow water conservation practices.

He also directed officials to ensure that green grass identified in certain areas was trimmed within two days.

Water Works Department in-charge Abhishek Sharma 'Bablu', Councillor Yogesh Gedar and Municipal Corporation zonal officers were present during the inspection.

The civic body's campaign aims to curb water wastage and encourage responsible consumption, with penalties planned for those continuing to misuse water despite warnings.