Indore Water Crisis Fears Push Borewell Drilling Rates Up Nearly 60% In 25 Days, Builders And Residents Worried | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Worries over inadequate rainfall have begun to ripple through Indore's housing and construction sectors, with borewell drilling rates soaring by up to Rs 60 per foot in just 25 days as residents rush to secure alternative water sources.

Borewell drilling, which previously cost Rs 85-95 per foot, is now being charged at up to Rs 145 per foot. The sharp increase is adding to household expenses and construction costs, particularly in areas without Narmada water supply.

The rush reflects growing anxiety over possible water shortages if rainfall remains inadequate. With demand for drilling machines outstripping availability, operators say rates have climbed sharply.

Borewell operators attribute the surge to increased demand for drilling rigs. Residents and plot owners are increasingly opting for borewells to ensure water access, putting pressure on limited equipment.

Speculation over possible restrictions on borewell drilling has added to the urgency, prompting some residents to expedite installations before any curbs take effect. However, no official order confirming such restrictions has been issued yet.

Builders fear rising costs, water supply challenges

The increase in drilling rates has also become a concern for the construction sector, where water is essential for building work.

Builder Amit Pandey said rising borewell drilling costs were increasing the financial burden on builders and disrupting construction budgets.

He warned that construction activities could face difficulties in areas without Narmada water supply as arranging water becomes costlier. Builders who prepared estimates at earlier rates may face additional expenditure.

The impact could be particularly significant for groundwater-dependent projects, where water availability and costs directly affect construction schedules.

Submersible pump sales gather pace

Growing borewell demand has also boosted submersible pump sales as residents prepare for possible water shortages.

Chandresh Dave, a submersible pump dealer in Siyaganj, said sales had increased over the past 15 days.

He said drilling activity was picking up in rural areas and urban neighbourhoods, driving pump demand. Rising sales indicate that water availability concerns are prompting residents to secure independent supplies.