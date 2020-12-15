Indore to host 48th National Convention of Company Secretaries of India, top politicians, IAS officers to attend the meet

Indore: The 48th National Convention of Company Secretaries under the aegis of The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will be held in Indore from December 17 to 19. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, two union ministers and several IAS officers will mark their presence.

Indore will be the first city of MP to host this convention for the first time. Talking to Free Press, CS Ashish Garg, National President of ICSI, informed that over 200 guests will be attending the convention and over 10,000 from across the country and the world will be joining the event virtually. The 3-day convention will be held at Amber Conversation Center, Bypass Indore. MP Shankar Lalwani and MOS of Parliamentary affairs Arjunram Meghwal will inaugurate the convention.

LS speaker Om Birla and Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur will be present in the closing ceremony.