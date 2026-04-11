Indore To Face 3-Hour Morning Power Cuts Daily For Pre-Monsoon Maintenance Work

Indore To Face 3-Hour Morning Power Cuts For Pre-Monsoon Maintenance Work |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indoreans will have to face a 3-hour power cut every morning in different areas on a rotational basis.

The scheduled power shutdown will take place between 6 am and 9 am. Information about the power cuts is being shared with consumers through WhatsApp groups.

The power cuts are being carried out by the electricity company as part of pre-monsoon maintenance work ahead of the rainy season.

Officials said the maintenance is being done to ensure smooth electricity supply during strong winds and storms. More than 500 employees have been deployed for the work across the city.

Tips for residents to avoid inconvenience during power cut

Charge phone and power bank at night.

Store enough water in advance.

Plan work, study, or office tasks accordingly.

Keep the torch or emergency light ready.

Check updates from the electricity department.

Read Also West Discom Launches Mega Power Maintenance Drive In Indore, 500 Personnel Deployed

The maintenance work includes repair of jumpers, switches, grid systems, isolators, wires, and transformers.

The electricity department has set a target to complete 90% of the pre-monsoon maintenance work by April 30.

A large team of engineers, along with linemen and field staff, is actively working on the ground.

Most maintenance work is being done early in the morning, mainly between 6 am and 9 am, to reduce inconvenience to consumers and restore power before temperatures rise.

The campaign, being delayed from March earlier due to exams, started in April. Officials said it will strengthen the electricity system and help prevent power cuts during summer and the monsoon season.

Power demand rises during April-May

During summers, electricity demand in Indore rises sharply, crossing 800 MW in April and May.

Officials say power use increases by about 30% due to higher temperatures and a growing consumer base of around 8 lakh users in the city.

To meet the expected rise in electricity demand, the power department made advance preparations.

Officials said efforts were focused on increasing capacity and carrying out maintenance work to ensure a smooth and uninterrupted power supply during the peak summer season.