West Discom Launches Mega Power Maintenance Drive In Indore, 500 Personnel Deployed

West Discom Launches Mega Power Maintenance Drive In Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A large-scale power maintenance drive has been launched across the city by West Discom. The drive aims to ensure an uninterrupted and quality electricity supply ahead of rising summer demand.

According to superintending engineer DK Gathe, around 500 personnel, including 60 engineers, have been deployed across 31 zones of the city. The maintenance work includes servicing low- and high-tension lines, grids and transformers, along with load balancing, trimming tree branches near power lines and repairing critical components.

Special focus is being given to completing the work during early morning hours to minimise inconvenience to consumers. Nearly 90% of maintenance activities are carried out between 6 am and 9 am, ensuring the restoration of the power supply before temperatures rise.

The campaign, which was postponed in March due to annual examinations, began in the first week of April. Officials stated that the initiative will help strengthen infrastructure ahead of the peak summer and monsoon seasons, reducing the likelihood of power disruptions and ensuring a smoother electricity supply across the city.