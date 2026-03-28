Indore News: Power Consumption In City Surges By 10 Lakh Units With Every 1°C Rise | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Electricity consumption in the city has surged sharply with rising temperatures, increasing by nearly 10 lakh units for every 1°C rise beyond 35°C, officials said. With summer intensifying, power demand is expected to grow significantly in the coming weeks.

According to West Discom, Indore, which has around eight lakh consumers, may witness a nearly 40% rise in demand during peak summer, likely between late April and early May. If temperatures reach 43°C to 45°C, the city’s maximum demand may touch 750 to 800 MW.

Officials are carrying out preparations under the direction of Anoop Kumar Singh to ensure uninterrupted supply. Authorities have recently completed capacity expansion at Vijay Nagar and Khajrana grids, along with installing additional transformers and enhancing existing capacity.

Over the past two years, authorities have installed around 350 new transformers under the RDSS scheme. The city’s total installed distribution capacity currently stands at approximately 1600 MVA. Officials have also developed new substations in Dhar Road, Bilawali, Panchkuiya, Super Specialty and Rasoma areas, taking the total number to 138, supported by over 13,000 transformers.

Even in March, demand has crossed 520 MW on multiple days, with daily consumption exceeding 1.1 crore units, indicating a likely surge as temperatures rise further.

Read Also Indore News: West Discom Expects Power Demand To Cross 800 MW In Summer

To tackle the heat, officials have adopted special cooling measures for electrical infrastructure, including the use of fans, coolers and water sprinkling at transformers and grids. Officials said they are maintaining power supply as per demand, with special focus on industrial areas.