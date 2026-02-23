Indore News: West Discom Expects Power Demand To Cross 800 MW In Summer | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the onset of the summer season, electricity demand in Indore is expected to rise sharply, crossing the 800 megawatt (MW) mark during April and May.

Officials estimate that power consumption during peak summer months may increase by nearly 30 per cent compared to normal periods, driven by rising temperatures and the city’s growing consumer base of nearly 800,000 electricity users.

To meet the anticipated surge, extensive preparations are underway. West Discom superintending engineer DK Gathe said that the power distribution department is prioritising capacity enhancement and maintenance works to ensure uninterrupted supply during peak demand.

According to officials, capacity expansion has recently been completed at Vijay Nagar and Khajrana grid stations. In addition, new transformers are being installed and the capacity of existing transformers is being upgraded across the city. Over the past two years, around 350 new transformers have been installed under the RDSS scheme, while several others have undergone capacity enhancement.

At present, the total installed electricity distribution capacity in the city is close to 1,600 MVA. New substations have been commissioned in areas including Dhar Road, Bilawali, Panchkuiyan, Super Specialty Hospital area and near Rasoma. The total number of power substations in the city has now reached 138, with capacities ranging from 10 MVA to 28 MVA. Electricity distribution is currently managed through more than 13,000 transformers citywide.

Three new grid stations approved

To further strengthen power supply in industrial areas, three additional grid stations have been approved under the SSTTD framework. These will be developed in Palda (South Indore Division), Sanwer Road Sector E (North Indore Division), and Sector A (West Indore Division). The estimated cost of these projects is over Rs 8 crore.

Officials said these measures are aimed at ensuring reliable electricity supply and minimising outages during the upcoming peak summer months.