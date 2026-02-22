Indore News: Civic Officials Face Action Over Lapses In Sanitation Work | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Taking a strict stance on negligence in sanitation work, Indore municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal conducted an early morning inspection of cleanliness arrangements across various parts of the city, on Saturday.

He also reviewed ongoing development works under the Indore Smart City project.

During the inspection, additional commissioner Manoj Pathak, health officer Gangarade and assistant engineer Saurabh Maheshwari, among other officials, were present.

The Commissioner first visited the MOG Line 1 and 2 project sites under the Indore Smart City project.

He checked the progress of the work, took updates from officials, and gave instructions to ensure the work was completed on time and with good quality.

He then inspected sanitation in Ward 15 of Zone 16, including Airport Road, VIP Road, and 60-Feet Road.

After finding the cleanliness poor, he ordered the suspension of Assistant Daroga Ranjeet Bilwan.

He also directed that the area’s Daroga and sanitation workers be penalized with a deduction of three days’ wages each.

Further inspections at Mahavir Bagh, Baneshwari Kund, and nearby gardens revealed similar lapses.

Expressing displeasure, the Commissioner ordered disciplinary action against Zone 01 CSI Vivek Yadav.

Later, in Zone 03, Ward 58, including the Badwali Chowki and Subhash Marg areas, garbage and poor sanitation were observed.

A show-cause notice was given to Daroga Vikas Ujjaini, and sanitation worker Jyoti Bai’s salary was cut for two days.

The Commissioner said that carelessness in sanitation work will not be accepted and stressed that everyone must be responsible to protect Indore’s image as a clean city.