Indore News: Transco Goes Fully Digital; E-Office System Rolled Out Across State | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In accordance with the directives of the state government, Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company (MP Transco) has successfully and smoothly implemented the e-Office system across the organisation.

The system has been rolled out across the state in a phased manner. Under this initiative, departmental correspondence, note sheets, and other official work at the headquarters Shakti Bhavan, as well as at all field and circle offices across the state, are now being conducted through the E-Office platform.

Dr Himanshu Shrivastava, IT head of MP Transco, said that the e-office system was implemented in a well-planned and systematic manner by the company’s IT-ERP wing in multiple phases. In the first phase, e-office operations were initiated at the headquarters, Shakti Bhavan, Jabalpur.

Subsequently, in the second phase, the system was extended to regional and field offices across the state. Programmer Neelam Marskole played a significant role in the successful implementation of the project.

To ensure effective adoption of the e-office system, continuous training is being provided to officers as well as staff members. Programmer Praveen Shukla from the IT-ERP wing has been visiting various offices to provide ‘table-to-table’ and online practical training sessions.

He has also been addressing queries and resolving technical issues to make employees and officers proficient in the system.

For the smooth operation of the E-Office system, a dedicated help desk has also been established at the headquarters, Shakti Bhavan, where Programmer Neelam Marskole is providing necessary technical support and guidance.