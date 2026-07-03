Indore To Build AI-Powered Smart Waste & Water Management Model |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IMC, IIM Indore join forces for research partnership to use AI and IoT for waste, sewerage and water management over next two years

To take its cleanliness drive to the next level, the Mayor-in-Council has approved a two-year research and technology partnership with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore to develop an AI-driven smart waste management model for the city.

"Under the collaboration, IIM Indore's Centre of Excellence and the civic body will jointly undertake research on water supply, sanitation and solid waste management with the aim of making Indore's cleanliness model more scientific, technology-driven and future-ready," said Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav.

According to the scope of work approved in the Mayor-in-Council meeting held on June 18, the project will be implemented in three phases over two years.

During the first phase (August-December 2026), the partners will scientifically evaluate the city's solid waste management system, assess the efficiency of door-to-door waste collection and transportation, and examine the potential for reuse of treated wastewater.

The second phase (September 2026-March 2027) will focus on developing sustainable financial models for the operation of public toilets, testing Internet of Things (IoT)-based sewerage monitoring systems, and creating a database of innovations and emerging technologies related to waste management.

In the third phase (April-September 2027), emphasis will shift to institutional capacity building.

The study will explore the development of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based predictive analytics and decision support systems to improve long-term planning for water, sanitation and waste management.

Bhargav said Indore has consistently led the country in cleanliness rankings and is now aiming to take its model to the next level through technology, research and innovation.

"Through this partnership with IIM Indore, we will develop AI- and IoT-based smart solutions that will make the city's sanitation system more scientific, transparent and sustainable.

We are confident that the model developed in Indore will serve as a benchmark for cities across the country," he said.