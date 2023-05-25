Indore : Time for admission; registrations for UG courses start today

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : Registrations for centralised online counselling for admission in undergraduate courses offered by government and private colleges across the state are going to start on Thursday.

Students wishing to take admission can choose maximum 15 colleges, priority-wise. On the basis of merit, seats will be allotted in colleges.

Students will be able to register through MPOnlinekiosk centres. Like previous years, document verification will be done online.

Candidates who make errors during registration will get a message on their mobile phones for correction. They will have to get it rectified by reaching the help desk set up at the colleges.

Students will have to submit scanned copies of documents in online mode at the time of registration.

The students are not required to submit any academic documents at the college. Students who are allotted seats should go to the office and get their admission confirmed by paying the fee.

Direct admission in minority colleges

Colleges with minority institutes status can admit students in director mode. But the students are required to do registration on separate online portal for direct admission also.

Around 40 colleges in the city are having minority institute status. These include Indore Christian College, Gujarati College, Jain Diwakar College, Renaissance College, ISBA College, Alexia College, Vishisht College, Arihant College, Indore Institute of Law, AISECT, Indore Mahavidyalaya, Akshay Academy etc.

Schedule for UG admission

Registration for the first round of counselling for admission in UG courses would be held from May 25 to June 12. Online verification of documents will be done from May 26 to June 15. The merit list will be released on June 19. Fees will have to be deposited in the colleges concerned till June 23.

Schedule of BEd admission

Registration for the first round of counselling for admission in BEd course will start on May 25 and continue till May 30. Online verification of documents will be done from May 26 to June 2.

The merit list will come on June 10. Fees will have to be deposited in the colleges till June 14. A total of three rounds will be held for BEd course. The next two rounds will be college-level counselling.

The registration for first CLC round will be held from June 7 to June 12. Online verification of documents from June 8 to June 15. The merit list will come on June 22. Fees will have to be deposited in the colleges by June 26.