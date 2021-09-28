Indore: TI feted for stopping out of control bus

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four people were reportedly injured after an out of control bus hit them near Musakhedi Square on Monday night.

The brakes of the bus had failed and the driver too had jumped out of the bus. TI Azad Nagar Indresh Tripathi who was present there managed to stop the bus and thus save many lives.

On Tuesday, MP Shankar Lalwani and MLA Mahendra Hardia, BJP city president Gaurav Randive, Umesh Mangrola and Sunil Verma felicitated Tripathi at a programme for his swift action

It is said that the bus was coming from Bhopal carrying passengers. Due to the brake failure, the driver was unable to stop it and the bus hit a tata magic due to which four people received injury. As the driver had jumped from the bus so that it was necessary to stop the bus and the police did it.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 11:51 PM IST