Indore: Three youngsters banned from consuming alcohol, drugs for one year for vandalising vehicles

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A police commissioner's court in Madhya Pradesh's Indore directed three youths involved in vandalising vehicles to abstain from consuming alcohol and drugs for a year.

The court of police commissioner Makrand Deuskar issued the order on Wednesday against Jeet Chauhan alias Aloo (19), Raj Karole (19) and Saurabh Tilve (23) under the Madhya Pradesh State Security Act 1990 after hearing the case.

The order also directed the three men to remain present before the police from 9 pm to 11 pm every day at Khalsa square in the Lasudia area for the next 21 days.

The trio had smashed windows of vehicles parked in Lasudia area a few days ago by throwing stones and also filmed the act and circulated the videos on social media, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Suraj Verma said on Friday.

"Investigations revealed that the accused had performed the act in an inebriated state to establish their dominance in the area," Verma said.

Read Also Indore: Temperature to rise by a couple of degrees but spell of rains to continue