Indore: Three Kill Selves By Hanging In A Day

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons committed suicide by hanging themselves at their respective places in separate incidents on Monday. In the first incident, an 18-year-old man took his life by hanging in Tilak Nagar police station area. The reason behind the extreme decision is not known yet. However, family members alleged that the deceased friends coerced him into taking this step, harassing him for money. Torn currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 100 were found at the scene and the deceased mobile phone was also missing.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Deepak Giri, a resident of Piplyahana Kankar. He was a tempo driver who had returned from Maheshwar before taking the extreme step. The deceased father alleged that Deepak’s friends used to threaten and assault him for money. He was alone at home when he took the extreme step, as his father had gone to work, and his mother had gone to the market.

In the second incident, a 27-year-old newly-married woman hanged herself from the ceiling at her place in Rajendra Nagar police station area around 3:30 pm. The reason behind her death could not be established. The deceased was identified as Chitra, resident of Classic Apartment.

In the third incident, a 55-year-old man committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling at his place in Lasudia police station area. Family members said that the deceased was mentally disturbed and stayed at home without any job. The deceased was identified as Chunni Lal, resident of Bapu Gandhi Nagar. Family members said that Chunnilal had been mentally disturbed for two years, leading him to take the extreme step. The police initiated a probe into all the cases and conducted post-mortem of the deceased.