Indore: Three Held, Brown Sugar Worth Rs 5.50 Lakh Seized |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of the Crime Branch and MIG police station arrested three persons with 55 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 5.50 lakh. The accused have been identified as Prashant Thakur alias Chote, Nikhil Pal alias Sunny and Vishal Bijore, all residents of Patnipura.

The police received information that some persons were trying to smuggle brown sugar in the MIG police station area. The joint team surrounded and caught the accused from the spot revealed by the informer and seized 55 grams of brown sugar.

A motorcycle was also seized from their possession. It was learnt that the accused used to supply drugs (brown sugar) to the youngsters in the city.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and they are being interrogated in connection with the illegal drug network.

The police believe that they have strong connections in the city and a big smuggling gang could be busted with the help of information obtained from the arrested.

A 50-year-old supervisor of a private hospital was killed after his motorcycle collided with another two-wheeler in Juni Indore police station area on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Rajesh Pardesai, a resident of Sneh Nagar. He was a supervisor at the Shukla hospital. The accident occurred near ILVA School around 7 pm when he was going to Sindhi Colony.

He was taken to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries after battling for half an hour. The deceased’s brother-in-law Sanjay said that Pardesai was going to Sindhi Colony to buy something for his son.

He could reach around 200 metre away from his home when he was hit by a two-wheeler, said to be recklessly driven by a minor. Pardesai fell on the road and sustained severe head injuries.

He had a daughter and a son. His daughter is studying MBA, while the son is in class VIII. The police initiated an investigation into the case to know the circumstances under which the accident happened and conducted the post-mortem.

Indore: Two Held For Snatching Mobile Phone At Knife-Point

A team of Crime Branch and Banganga police station arrested two persons for allegedly snatching a bicycle rider’s mobile phone at knife-point. The police have recovered the stolen mobile phone.

The accused were identified as Rohit of Khatipura Gori Nagar and Rajesh Chauhan of New Gori Nagar. Acting on a tip-off, the police arrest the accused after they could not present the bill of the mobile phone.

During interrogation, the duo confessed to the crime. The accused had snatched the bicycle rider’s mobile phone at Banganga Bridge, Sukhliya Square in October. A case was registered against the accused under section 392 of IPC and further investigation was underway.