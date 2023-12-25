Indore: 3 Held For Robbing Man Of Mobile Phone At Knife-Point

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons were arrested for allegedly robbing a man of his mobile phone at knife-point in Banganga, the police said on Sunday. A mobile phone was recovered from the trio.

Banganga police station in-charge Neeraj Birthare said that the incident took place near Sukhliya Square on October 11. Nitesh Chandel, a resident of Ganesh Dham Colony, had lodged a complaint that he was on his way home from his duty when three persons coming from the opposite direction pushed him and an argument broke out between them.

Meanwhile, one of the accused held his hands, another placed a knife on his neck and they snatched his mobile phones. After committing the crime, the accused fled the scene after threatening Chandel of dire consequences.

Terrified, Chandel did not reveal the matter to anyone for two months. On Saturday, he reached the police station and lodged a complaint against the accused.

After the investigation, the accused were arrested by the police within 24 hours. The accused have been identified as Govind, Rajesh and Ranu from the area and a mobile phone was recovered from them. They are being questioned for other such crimes.

Biker snatches woman’s gold chain

A woman was allegedly robbed of her gold chain by a biker in Annapurna. The woman named Anjali Jain lodged a complaint that she was going somewhere when a person came on a bike and snatched her gold chain near Dussehra Maidan on Saturday.

The woman cried for help when the people of the area gathered at the spot but the accused managed to flee. However, the police said that a man was arrested in connection with the robbery and further investigation is on into the case. The value of the gold chain is Rs 50,000.