Indore: Three Arrested With Brown Sugar Worth Rs 4.5 Lakh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city crime branch arrested three persons from different places with brown sugar worth Rs 4.5 lakh, an official said on Wednesday.

According to the police, acting on a tip-off, a person named Shubham was arrested from the Hira Nagar area while he was allegedly going to deliver the brown sugar to someone in the area.

During a search, the crime branch officials recovered about 30 grams of brown sugar from him. The accused was earlier booked by the Hira Nagar, Palasia and Kanadiya police for his involvement in some criminal cases.

In another action, the crime branch arrested two persons named Gurupreet Singh Randhava and Rohit alias Sonu with 15 grams of brown sugar on Wednesday. They were allegedly going to deliver the brown sugar to a person in the Vijay Nagar area. The accused were booked under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act.