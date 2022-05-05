Indore: Thieves take away cash, valuables from locked house in broad daylight

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a broad daylight incident, thieves targeted a house in Lasudia area and decamped with cash and valuables worth lakhs of rupees from there, police said on Wednesday. It is said that the stolen gold weighs more than 200 grams.

According to the police, the incident took place at the house of Ramakant Shukla in Tulsi Nagar of the city. Shukla runs his business in the city. On Tuesday, Shukla along with other family members had gone to a relative’s place. They returned in the evening when they found a broken lock of the main entrance and the household in disarray.

Thieves managed to flee with gold ornaments worth lakhs of rupees from the almirah. Three mobile phones and Rs 50000 were also found stolen from there. The police have registered a case against unidentified persons and started a search for them. The CCTVs of the area are being checked by the police.

In another incident, thieves targeted the house of one Radhika Pawar in Narayanbagh area on Wednesday. After locking the door, she went to the market for some work. When she returned, she found a broken lock on her flat. Thieves fled with cash and valuables worth lakhs of rupees from there.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 10:03 AM IST