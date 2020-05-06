Indore: Thieves break into 32 shops amid lockdown, goods worth lakhs stolen

Thieves broke into 32 shops situated in Maharaja Complex near Premsukh Talkies under Central Kotwali police station on Wednesday. Police believed that the thieves entered the complex from the rear end. CSP (Central Kotwali) BPS Parihar and other officials were on the spot till the filing of the report so the exact amount of stolen goods could not be known, but it is said to be running in lakhs.

The incident was discovered on Wednesday night when someone spotted the broken locks of some shops in Maharaja Complex on Jawahar Marg after which police were informed.

Central Kotwali police station in-charge BD Tripathi said that the shop owners were informed about the incident. The shops have been closed since lockdown and no traders are coming to their shops so it is still not clear when the incident happened. It is believed that the thieves entered the complex from the rear side by crossing a nullah and they fled through the same route after committing the theft. The police are trying to know about the value of stolen goods.