Indore: Temperature rises again, could cross 40°C

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Relief for the city’s residents from the rising temperature proved to be short-lived as the day temperature crossed the 39-degree-Celsius mark on Thursday. Moreover, hot winds blew at a speed of 15-20 kilometres per hour in the afternoon which gave off a feeling of heatwave throughout the day.

The meteorological department said there would be no relief now in the coming days as hot winds would continue to blow and the temperature on Friday would cross the 40-degree-Celsius mark. For the past three days, the temperature was stuck to normal as it was hovering around 38 degrees Celsius, but it has started rising again.

Due to the hot winds blowing across the city people confined themselves indoors to protect themselves from the onslaught of hot airwaves. The maximum temperature on Thursday was 39.6 degrees Celsius, which was 1 degree Celsius above normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 22.6 degrees Celsius, two degrees Celsius above normal.

“The influence of a western disturbance over Pakistan is ending due to which the temperature will increase for three days. The new western disturbance to be generated on April 18 won’t impact the weather in the state and chances of an increase in temperature are higher,” the weatherman said.

The humidity recorded on Thursday morning was 23 per cent, while it was 12 per cent in the evening. “Khandwa and Khargone witnessed the highest maximum temperature of 43 degrees Celsius,” Met officials said.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 10:41 PM IST