Indore: Mahavir Jayanti; grand procession taken out with the message of ‘World Peace’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, a grand procession was taken out by Akhil Bhartiya Shwetambar Jain Mahasangh from Mahavir Bhawan at Rajwada to Dayal Bagichi at Airport Road on Thursday morning.

Large number of people took part in the procession which was taken out with the message of world peace.

President of Mahasangh Kailash Nahar said that the procession was taken out after two years as it was restrained due to Covid-19. “This year, the procession was taken out with the message of world peace following Lord Mahavir’s message of ‘Live and Let Live’. Community members also prayed for the end of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war,” he said.

Colorfully dressed men, women and children, holding placards of social messages that are the foundation of Jain religion, took part in two procession carried out on Thursday morning.

The processions also had beautifully decorated tableaux and idol of Lord Mahavir in a palanquin, to celebrate his birth anniversary. Horses and carriages were also a part of the processions carried out at 9 am.

Hundreds of people took part in the procession, which was welcomed by various groups along the route. All Jain temples of the city were specially decorated for the occasion as people visited them in the early morning and offered prayers.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 01:25 PM IST