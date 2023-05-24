Indore : Temperature remains below normal, chances of light rain with thunder

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : While the citizens got relief from the increasing day and night temperatures due to the pre-monsoon activities on Tuesday, the regional meteorological department has forecast chances of light rain with thunder for the next couple of days.

Meanwhile, rainfall in the city's outskirts and nearby districts turned the city’s evening cool on Tuesday.

The day started with puffy clouds in the skies but the sky was enveloped with dark clouds in the evening and drizzling took place in the city's outskirts.

However, the overcast weather also kept the day and night temperatures two degrees Celsius below normal. The weatherman said the night temperature may increase by 1-2 degrees Celsius due to cloudy weather for the next couple of days.

“A wet spell will take place in parts of the state along with many districts of west Madhya Pradesh including districts of Indore division. The change in weather is taking place due to a western disturbance over the Himalayas and due to the induced cyclonic circulation over Pakistan supported with the moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea,” met officials said adding “scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) likely over Madhya Pradesh during May 24-26.”

The weatherman also expected a similar maximum temperature on Wednesday.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 38.6 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature rose to 23.4 degrees Celsius, which was three degrees above normal. Humidity on Tuesday was recorded at 59 per cent in the morning and 34 per cent in the evening.

