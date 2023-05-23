Madhya Pradesh: Kumbhraj irrigation project to get cabinet nod soon in Guna

Representative Image |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): The state cabinet would soon give approval for Kumbhraj irrigation project worth over Rs 600 crore in Chachaura constituency of Guna district.

Madhya Pradesh panchayat minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia who visited Binaganj on Sunday, said that the state cabinet would soon give administrative approval for Kumbhraj irrigation project worth over Rs 687 crore in Chachaura constituency.

The project would provide irrigation facility in an area of around 22,500 hectares, benefitting over 30k farmers of the region. With political temperature rising in the state ahead of assembly polls, he took a jibe at former CM Digvijaya Singh for contesting against cabinet minister (Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia) from Guna seat. However, Singh represents Rajgarh Lok Sabha constituency.

Prior to which, he also participated in BJP’s district executive committee meeting at Binaganj and addressed its members. He said that the BJP is set to create history in state Assembly polls with a huge majority.

District in-charge Rahul Kothari, Shailendra Bhawan, district president Dharmendra Singh Sikarwar and Guna MLA Gopilal Jatav besides state and district executive members, along with officials and workers also attended