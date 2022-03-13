Indore: Temperature gradually rises in city, no relief in sight till March 20

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With no other western disturbance round the corner, the day temperature in the city is gradually increasing each day. Meteorological department officials say this is the onset of summer and the temperature will increase by 2-4 degrees Celsius for the next three days and no change will take place thereafter.

According to department officials, the chances of a drop in temperature are low over the coming days, but it may decrease again after March 20.

“The next one week will remain dry and hot as there is no major change in the weather system. However, two back-to-back western disturbances will affect the city temperature after March 20 and the temperature will remain below normal till the end of the month,” Met officials added.

On Sunday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 33.4 degrees Celsius which was 1 degree Celsius below normal, while the minimum temperature was 17.2 degrees Celsius which was 1 degree above normal. Residents felt the heat as the weather remained hot and dry in the past two days.

Night temp to rise gradually

Along with an increase in the day temperature, the night temperature in the city has also been increasing as it is hovering above the normal temperature.

‘There’ll be no difference in the night temperature except an increase by 2-3 degrees in the coming days. Only local factors will be responsible for any change in the weather conditions in the coming days. However, summer this year will be comparatively cooler than in the previous year except the month of May,’ Met officials added.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 11:35 PM IST