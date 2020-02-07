Indore: Teenager dies of electrocution on day of joining work

Indore: A teenager boy died of electrocution in a factory godown in Sanwer Road area on Thursday evening. The deceased started work in the factory on the same day when the incident happened. The police have sent the body for autopsy and are taking the statement of family members.

The deceased has been identified as Raja Suryawanshi, a resident of Aerodrome area. He was working a godown in Sector D at Sanwer Road when he was electrocuted. He was rushed to hospital by the co-workers but could not be saved.

Investigating officer SI Alok Mithas said Raja belonged to Multai in Betul district. He had come to city a few days ago and was staying here in a rented accommodation with a relative in Aerodrome area. Preliminary investigation revealed that Raja had started work in a factory on Thursday and was electrocuted in the evening. He was carrying an iron rod when it touched with an electric wire and got electrocuted.