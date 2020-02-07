Indore: Teenager dies of electrocution on day of joining work

Indore: A teenager boy died of electrocution in a factory godown in Sanwer Road area on Thursday evening. The deceased started work in the factory on the same day when the incident happened. The police have sent the body for autopsy and are taking the statement of family members.
The deceased has been identified as Raja Suryawanshi, a resident of Aerodrome area. He was working a godown in Sector D at Sanwer Road when he was electrocuted. He was rushed to hospital by the co-workers but could not be saved.
Investigating officer SI Alok Mithas said Raja belonged to Multai in Betul district. He had come to city a few days ago and was staying here in a rented accommodation with a relative in Aerodrome area. Preliminary investigation revealed that Raja had started work in a factory on Thursday and was electrocuted in the evening. He was carrying an iron rod when it touched with an electric wire and got electrocuted.
Raja reached his aunt’s place in the city and started living in a rented room. The family members alleged that he died of negligence. The police said that the statements of the family members are being taken and the action will be taken against negligent persons into the case.
Woman dies of electrocution, shop owner booked
Police booked a shop owner in connection with a woman employee’s death on Thursday. Pandhrinath police station staff said Shakila Bi of Tejpur Gadbadi area was an employee at Mohammad Sajid’s generator shop in Bambai Bazaar. She died of electrocution while working in the shop on November 13, 2019.
