 Indore: Teachers Of King Edward Medical College Sprinkle ‘Ganga Jal’ To Purify Campus After Spooky Halloween Prank (WATCH)
The incident, which has drawn attention from both the authorities and the local community, highlights the fine line between harmless fun and disturbing the peace.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 05:03 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Teachers at the Kings Edward Medical College in Indore were seen sprinkling ‘Ganga jal’ (considered holy water by the Hindus) in the old building after a spooky Halloween celebration by the local youths on Monday.

The ghostly messages-- “You made a mistake” and “RIP,” written on the wall as part of the Halloween decorations, left many feeling uneasy at the campus.

Watch the video below :-

(With inputs from staff reporter)

"We wanted to cleanse the area after the unsettling decorations and messages appeared on the walls," said one of the teachers. "It’s important to maintain the sanctity of this place, and using ‘Ganga jal’ is a way for us to do that."

Doctors Demand FIR

Dr. Ashok Thakur, Secretary of the Medical Teachers' Association, has called for an FIR to be filed against those responsible for the prank.

Similarly, Dr. V.P. Pandey and Dr. Sumit Shukla from the Alumni Association have also voiced their support for filing an FIR against those involved.

As the school prepares for the upcoming academic year, teachers hope that their efforts will bring back a sense of normalcy and respect to the historic building, which has long been rumored to be haunted.

Many locals have expressed their relief and gratitude for the teachers’ actions. They believe that sprinkling ‘Ganga jal’ will help cleanse the space of any negative energy.

As the Halloween spirit continues to linger in the air, the teachers' intervention serves as a reminder of the cultural significance of ‘Ganga jal’ in Indian traditions.

