16-Year-Old Girl Falls To Death From Third Floor While Drying Clothes In Indore; Family Claims She Was Trying To Scare Brother

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 16-year-old girl accidently fell to death from the third floor of her house in Kanadiya late on Saturday night. The incident happened when she was putting wet clothes on a rope while standing on a drum and fell from there after losing balance. The deceased was identified as Payal, daughter of Rameshwar, a resident of Bhuri Tekri. She worked at a school.

The incident occurred around 12:30 am and police were informed around 5 am about the incident. Her brother-in-law Praveen said the family had returned home around 10:30 pm from Omkareshwar following the immersion of idol Durga.

As it was raining at night, her clothes were wet and she was putting them on a rope for drying while standing on a drum. She lost her balance and fell from the third floor. The family members came to know about the incident when the neighbours saw her lying on the ground. The police have launched a probe to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

‘She was trying to scare brother’

One of the girl’s relatives said that the girl fell from the third floor when she was trying to scare her brother. An argument broke out between them after her brother asked her money for intoxicants and her mother refused to give. Following that, the girl had an argument with him and she went to the balcony to scare him and accidently fell from there after losing balance, the relative added.