Indore: Teacher’s Humour Conquers Cancer Fear; Lesson In Resilience

Teacher Anita Solanki with students | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Anita Solanki, a 48-year-old teacher from Silkuwa, Dhar, inspires cancer patients everywhere. Diagnosed with cancer in 2013, Anita faced her illness with a remarkable sense of humour and resilience.

She firmly believes that her humour and connection with children were crucial in her fight against the disease. "My sense of humour gives me the strength to fight the disease," she says. "I never got scared of the name of disease by teaching and becoming a child with children."

During her battle with cancer, Anita continued to teach at Government Integrated Secondary School Silkuwa, where she has been employed since 1998.

Despite the severe challenges, she remained dedicated to her role and community. Anita contributed to her school’s development and actively engaged in public initiatives, raising funds for school improvements and participating in government projects like Joyful Learning, DigiLeap and Efficiency Upgradation.

Anita’s efforts extended beyond academics, she worked tirelessly on social issues, including de-addiction, combating child marriage and challenging superstitions. She also played a crucial role in helping students from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes access education and obtain Ayushman cards.

Her commitment resulted in a 100 per cent pass rate at her school for several consecutive years. Anita attributes her recovery to the support of her family, friends, doctors and her unwavering faith. Social media friends also provided significant emotional support, helping her stay mentally strong throughout her ordeal.

Now cancer-free, Anita’s story serves as a powerful reminder of the strength found in humour and community spirit. For anyone facing difficulties, Anita’s journey offers a profound lesson in resilience and hope.

Her story encourages us to embrace life’s challenges with courage and optimism, reminding us that we, too, can overcome our battles.