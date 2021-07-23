Indore: TCS files reply to administration’s notice on non-compliance of land lease conditions, Infosys fails to respond

Indore: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday has filed its reply to the notice served on them by the district administration for not fulfilling the land lease conditions of the state government.

The district administration had on Monday served notice on the IT giants TCS and Infosys for not honouring the land lease agreement with the government. However, Infosys failed to file their reply on the last day of the time period given to them.

It may be recalled that in order to make the city as new IT hub in the country, the state government had given 100 acre land to TCS and 130 acres to Infosys through MP State Electronics Development Corporation with a condition of providing jobs to local candidates and using the whole area of the land. But both the companies failed to abide by the lease conditions and the collector served notices to both the IT companies.