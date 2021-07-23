Indore: Three new DAVV departments opt for CET, two are out

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three new teaching departments of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya have joined the club, which grants admission through common entrance test (CET). Two other departments have opted out.

The departments which have joined the club include School of Physics, School of Instrumentation and School of Statistics.

These departments have put one course each under the purview of CET-2021 for admissions.

The School of Physics and School of Statistics will grant admission in their respective B Sc (honours) courses. The School of Instrumentation has invited applications for admission in its dual degree M Tech programme through CET.

Meanwhile, School of Physical Education and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Kaushal Kendra has removed their courses from CET.

Registration for CET, a gateway to as many as 41 courses, mainly professional programmes, has begun. The online registration window will remain open till August 9.

CET-2021 will be conducted on August 31 for filling 2,515 seats in 41 courses of a dozen teaching departments.

CET is a national-level exam to be conducted in 22 cities across the country. The results will be declared on September 12.

16 departments under CET

The departments are: the Institute of Management Studies, International Institute of Professional Studies, School of Commerce, School of Economics, Educational Multimedia Research Centre, School of Data Science and Forecasting, School of Law, School of Electronics, School of Physics, School of Instrumentation, School of Statistics, School of Energy and Environmental Studies, School of Computer Science, School of Journalism and Mass Communication, School of Pharmacy and School of Social Sciences.