 Indore: Tatya Saheb Sarwate's Portrait At Ahilya Central Library
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Tatya Saheb Sarwate's Portrait At Ahilya Central Library

Indore: Tatya Saheb Sarwate's Portrait At Ahilya Central Library

The addition of Tatya Saheb's biography will provide students and youth an opportunity to learn about his life.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, July 06, 2023, 05:08 PM IST
article-image
Indore: Tatya Saheb Sarwate's Portrait At Ahilya Central Library | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Government Ahilya Central Library, known for its historical significance, daily hosts a variety of events, activities, and excursions. The library houses a replica of the original copy of the Constitution and pictures of renowned creators from the country are displayed in the library.

The head of the library, Lily Sanjay Davar, said that today is a special day as the Marathi Bhasha Raksha Samiti presented the personal portrait and life introduction of Indore's pride, Padmabhushan Tatya Saheb Sarwate. The event was presided over by senior social worker Madhu Bhaiya Tapasvi and the guests included Anuradha Sarwate, Paradkar, and Tatya Saheb's granddaughter Neelima.

Read Also
Indore: First Phase Of Flyovers Nearing Completion  
article-image

The addition of Tatya Saheb's biography will provide students and youth an opportunity to learn about his life. Meghdoot Sindhi Welfare Society celebrates Guru Purnima The Meghdoot Sindhi Welfare Society in Vijayanagar celebrated Satnarayan and Guru Purnima programme at the Lord Jhulelal Temple in the Divya Shakti Peeth Complex.

The event included Bhajan Kirtan, Baharana Sahib, and Lord Jhulelal's Pallav and Ardaas. Chandrakant Moolchandani and his wife, senior members of the society, distributed school fee cheques totalling Rs 1,58,000/- to 11 needy families, bringing the total distribution to Rs 8,30,450/- for 33 children.

The president of the organisation, Sobhraj Gehani, introduced and honoured Moolchandani and his wife, while Vasdev Lalwani provided detailed information about Lord Jhulelal's story and glory to the children. The programme concluded in the presence of senior sarpanch Girdharilal Jadwani and other executive committee members.

Read Also
Bhopal: Vedas, Regional Literature, Music To Be Part Of College Syllabus
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

MP: ASHA Workers Gherao Jabalpur Collector's Office, Demand Hike In Honorarium Like Anganwadi...

MP: ASHA Workers Gherao Jabalpur Collector's Office, Demand Hike In Honorarium Like Anganwadi...

Indore: Tatya Saheb Sarwate's Portrait At Ahilya Central Library

Indore: Tatya Saheb Sarwate's Portrait At Ahilya Central Library

MP: Neighbour Throws Acid On Woman In Khargone, Arrested

MP: Neighbour Throws Acid On Woman In Khargone, Arrested

Indore: Event To help People Resolve Relationship Challenges To Be Held On Saturday

Indore: Event To help People Resolve Relationship Challenges To Be Held On Saturday

Indore: 5 Sandalwood Trees Stolen In 6 Months, Finally 2 Arrested  

Indore: 5 Sandalwood Trees Stolen In 6 Months, Finally 2 Arrested  