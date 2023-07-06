Bhopal: Vedas, Regional Literature, Music To Be Part Of College Syllabus

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Under the New Education Policy, students of higher education will also gain knowledge about the rich heritage of regional literature, folk music and dance. They will get a chance to study many unsung poets including the regional authors who have proved their mettle through their writings. In a first, the chapters on ‘Vedas’ have also been included in the syllabus as electives.

The students will also learn about the valour of the brave queens born on the soil of Madhya Pradesh. “We have included the historians, literary personalities, writers, poets and the legendary unknown personalities of freedom struggle, brave queens such as Rani Durgawati, Avanti Bai in the syllabus prepared under NEP,” said Professor Diva Mishra, Coordinator, Cell for NEP.

Hindi Literature syllabus of BA 1 year, includes chapters on poets Gorakhnath, Chand Bardai ( who penned Prithviraj Raso), Vidhyapati, Kabir Das, Malik Mohammad Jaysi, Surdas, Goswami Tulsidas, Ayodhyapati Upadhyay “ Hari Om”, Jai Shankar, Mahadevi Verma etc. Earlier, these poets did not get mention in the syllabus of higher education.

In BA third year, the students of Hindi literature will get to know about folk poets like Jagnik Allah, Isuri, Santosh Singh Bundela etc. This course also included poets and saints of Malwa, Nimadi and Bagheli. Under Malvi and Nimadi Language and literature, names of famous poets such as Pipa, Sant Singaji, Balkavi Bairagai have been included in the course. In Bagheli language and literature, names of Bejnath Pande ‘ Beju, Saiffuddin Siddqui ‘Saifu’, Dr Amol Batrohi, Babulal Dahiya hold great prominence. The students will be introduced to their works.

Veda teaching has been also introduced in the higher education syllabus. The first year graduation course includes lessons on Veda including Rigveda Sukth, Hiranyagarv Sukt, Agni Sukt, Nasdiya Sukt etc. Moreover, in the music syllabus for BA third year, students will be taught the rich tradition of music in Madhya Pradesh. They will be reading ‘Tradition of Thumri in Madhya Pradesh’ , time circle of Ragas: Purva Raga, Uttar Raga, Sandhiprakash Raga etc. under demarcated Ragas for syllabus, they will also come to know about Bhoopali, Jaunpari, Bhimpalasi, Multani etc. Under subject Hindustani Music local meant for final year (in music), students will learn Indian tradition, Khyal, Gayan tradition in Madhya Pradesh.